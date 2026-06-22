Brook Farm, Manor Park to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Brook Farm Group and Manor Park Ventures will co-develop 675 Morgan, a 336-unit multifamily community located in the Savannah Highlands neighborhood. Upon completion, the project will feature 11 three-story buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities will include a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, walking trails, pickleball courts and a golf simulator.

Ameris Bank, one of Brook Farm Group’s preferred lenders, provided construction financing for this transaction. The project team includes general contractor Summit Contracting Group.