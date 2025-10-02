Brookdale Senior Living, Largest U.S. Seniors Housing Operator, Names Nick Stengle as CEO

BRENTWOOD, TENN. —Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD), the country’s largest seniors housing operator, has named Nick Stengle as its new chief executive officer. Stengle will assume the role, as well as join the Brookdale board of directors, effective Oct. 6.

Denise Warren, who has served as interim CEO beginning in April of this year following the departure of president and CEO Lucinda “Cindy” Baier, will step down and reassume her role as non-executive chairman of the board.

Nick Stengle, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

According to Brookdale, Stengle’s selection was the result of a comprehensive search led by the board’s search committee. Stengle previously served as president and chief operating officer of Gentiva, a role he assumed in 2022. Gentiva, which employs more than 12,000 associates, provides hospice, palliative and home health services at 550 locations across 38 states.

Prior to his tenure at Gentiva, Stengle served as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Sunrise Senior Living, leading community operations, sales, marketing and clinical operations for roughly 250 seniors housing communities. His experience also includes an 11-year career with the U.S. Air Force.

“While I have enjoyed my time as interim CEO, I am confident Nick has the strategic acumen, vision and leadership skills to build on our strong momentum at this pivotal point in Brookdale’s history,” said Warren in a press release announcing Stengle’s hiring.

“His impressive track record of driving durable operational performance while building a culture of teamwork, excellence, and accountability uniquely positions him to ensure the company thrives by continuing to provide high quality care and experiences for our residents and our associates, with emphasis on growing our adjusted EBITDA and unlocking the significant amount of intrinsic value in Brookdale,” Warren added.

Brookdale’s portfolio comprises 623 communities across 41 states and serves approximately 57,000 residents as of Sept. 30, 2025. The American Seniors Housing Association ranked the company as the largest operator and third-largest owner in its recently released 2025 ASHA 50 publication based on figures from June 1, 2025.

Brookdale’s stock price closed at $8.36 per share Oct. 1, up from $6.62 one year ago.