Brookdale Senior Living Obtains $344.2M Loan for Refinancing of 47-Property Portfolio

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — Brookdale Senior Living has obtained a $344.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 47-property seniors housing portfolio. Allison Holland and Alex Sheaffer of JLL originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the Brentwood-based borrower that will repay $312.5 million of variable-rate debt that was due September 2027.

The portfolio comprises 5,102 independent living, assisted living and memory care units across 14 states, with properties ranging from 32 to more than 300 units.