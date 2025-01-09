Thursday, January 9, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is one of the 47 Brookdale Senior Living facilities in the recently refinanced portfolio.
LoansSeniors HousingSoutheastTennessee

Brookdale Senior Living Obtains $344.2M Loan for Refinancing of 47-Property Portfolio

by John Nelson

BRENTWOOD, TENN. — Brookdale Senior Living has obtained a $344.2 million Fannie Mae loan for the refinancing of a 47-property seniors housing portfolio. Allison Holland and Alex Sheaffer of JLL originated the seven-year, fixed-rate loan on behalf of the Brentwood-based borrower that will repay $312.5 million of variable-rate debt that was due September 2027.

The portfolio comprises 5,102 independent living, assisted living and memory care units across 14 states, with properties ranging from 32 to more than 300 units.

You may also like

Northmarq Provides $43.4M Agency Loan for Refinancing of...

Berkadia Arranges $16.1M Loan for Refinancing of North...

Amazon Web Services to Invest $11B in Georgia

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 742-Unit River Lofts at...

Avison Young Arranges Sale of 66.8 Acres Near...

US Justice Department Adds Six Landlords to Rental...

SLIB Brokers Sale of 131-Unit Seniors Housing Community...

BWE Secures $20M Bridge Loan for Retail Outparcel...

Why Are So Many Seniors Housing Lenders Still...