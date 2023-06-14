Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Hudson-Exchange-Jersey-City
The public space at Hudson Exchange in Jersey City will include plazas, a new dog park and the Sixth Street Embankment Plaza. The latter will serve as the gateway to Jersey City’s forthcoming Sixth Street Embankment, an elevated rail line that the city is transforming into a public park.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew JerseyNortheast

Brookfield, G&S Investors Break Ground on 60-Story Multifamily Tower in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Brookfield Properties and G&S Investors have broken ground on a 60-story multifamily tower in Jersey City that represents Phase II of the Hudson Exchange, a mixed-use redevelopment project. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle, the building will house 802 residential units and 115,000 square feet of retail space that will be anchored by grocer ShopRite. Residences will be furnished with quartz countertops, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, social lounge, fitness center, game room and a coworking lounge. Phase II of Hudson Exchange will also feature 20,000 square feet of public green space. At full buildout, Hudson Exchange will comprise  6 million square feet of development, including roughly 5,500 residential units, across 18 acres.

You may also like

Beechwood Receives Approval for 43-Acre Residential Development in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $46.6M HUD-Insured Loan for...

Rendina Healthcare Opens 48,000 SF Outpatient Hospital in...

Portman Sells 501,600 SF Industrial Property in Covington,...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges $40.5M Sale of Two...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 100,000 SF Industrial Building...

NEF Provides $12.5M Loan for Refinancing of Workforce...

Joint Venture Underway on Pickleball Sporting, Entertainment Center...

Lupe Development Partners, Wall Cos. to Develop 90-Unit...