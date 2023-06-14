Brookfield, G&S Investors Break Ground on 60-Story Multifamily Tower in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Brookfield Properties and G&S Investors have broken ground on a 60-story multifamily tower in Jersey City that represents Phase II of the Hudson Exchange, a mixed-use redevelopment project. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle, the building will house 802 residential units and 115,000 square feet of retail space that will be anchored by grocer ShopRite. Residences will be furnished with quartz countertops, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities will include a rooftop pool, social lounge, fitness center, game room and a coworking lounge. Phase II of Hudson Exchange will also feature 20,000 square feet of public green space. At full buildout, Hudson Exchange will comprise 6 million square feet of development, including roughly 5,500 residential units, across 18 acres.