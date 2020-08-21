Brookfield Opens New Dick’s Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy Stores at Cumberland Mall in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Brookfield Properties has opened a new Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy at Cumberland Mall, an enclosed regional mall in Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria district. According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, Dick’s Sporting Goods will occupy the 70,000 square feet formerly leased to Sears. The Golf Galaxy, which will be adjacent to the Dick’s Sporting Goods, will offer in-store services and apparel and footwear from companies such as DSG, Tommy Armour, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, Field & Stream, Fitness Gear, Nike, Adidas, Yeti, The North Face, Callaway and TaylorMade. Golf Galaxy is a subsidiary of Pittsburgh-based Dick’s Sporting Goods. The stores will also host a grand opening event beginning today.

In early July, Brookfield unveiled plans to redevelop the eastern portion of Cumberland Mall into a mixed-use property featuring 445,000 square feet of office space, 312 multifamily residences, 31,200 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 10 bus bays. Brookfield hopes to complete Cumberland Mall’s phased redevelopment in 2025.