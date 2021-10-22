REBusinessOnline

Brookfield Properties Breaks Ground on 695,899 SF Central Park Logistics Center in Denver

Posted on by in Colorado, Development, Industrial, Western

Central-Park-Logistics-Center-Denver-CO

Central Park Logistics Center in Denver will feature a 201,501-square-foot building and a 494,398-square-foot building.

DENVER — Brookfield Properties has broken ground for the development of Central Park Logistics Center, an industrial project located at 9300 and 9400 E. 46th Place in Denver.

Slated for delivery in spring 2022, Central Park Logistics Center will feature two buildings offering a total of 695,899 square feet of last-mile warehouse and industrial space. The buildings will feature 32-foot and 36-foot clear heights, cross-dock and front-park/rear-load designs, TPO cool roofs, clerestory windows, ESFR sprinkler systems, modern truck courts with ample car and trailer parking, and speculative office space completed with core and shell construction.

Building 1, which will be located at 9300 E. 46th Place, will total 201,501 square feet, divisible down to 35,000 square feet. Building 2, located at 9400 E. 46th Place, will total 494,398 square feet, divisible down to 75,000 square feet.

Ware Malcomb is serving as project architect and Brinkman Construction is the general contractor. Mike Wafer and Mike Wafer Jr. of Newmark are exclusive leasing agents for the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews