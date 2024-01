AUSTIN, TEXAS — Brookfield Properties has broken ground on Park 290, a 792,139-square-foot industrial project that will be located off Decker Lane in East Austin. Park 290 will consist of four buildings that will range in size from 76,000 to 321,000 square feet. Building features will include 32- to 36-foot clear heights, ample car and trailer parking and LEED certifications. CBRE is the leasing agent for the project, which is expected to be complete before the end of the year.