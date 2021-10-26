Brookfield Properties Buys 255,000 SF Industrial Building in La Mirada, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

The building at 14555 Alondra Blvd. in La Mirada, Calif., features 255,000 square feet of industrial space.

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Brookfield Properties has purchased an industrial property located at 14555 Alondra Blvd. in La Mirada. Interstate 5 Firestone sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Originally built in 1969 and completed in 2016, the 255,000-square-foot property features more than 11,000 square feet of office space, substantial storage facilities, 22-foot clear heights, a concrete-fenced yard and oversized truck doors. The property also features an on-site truck washdown and a full-service mechanics building.

Chuck Wilson of Colliers represented the seller and buyer, which acquired the property as a leased investment, in the transaction.