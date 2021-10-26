REBusinessOnline

Brookfield Properties Buys 255,000 SF Industrial Building in La Mirada, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

14555-Alondra-Blvd-La-Mirada-CA

The building at 14555 Alondra Blvd. in La Mirada, Calif., features 255,000 square feet of industrial space.

LA MIRADA, CALIF. — Brookfield Properties has purchased an industrial property located at 14555 Alondra Blvd. in La Mirada. Interstate 5 Firestone sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Originally built in 1969 and completed in 2016, the 255,000-square-foot property features more than 11,000 square feet of office space, substantial storage facilities, 22-foot clear heights, a concrete-fenced yard and oversized truck doors. The property also features an on-site truck washdown and a full-service mechanics building.

Chuck Wilson of Colliers represented the seller and buyer, which acquired the property as a leased investment, in the transaction.

