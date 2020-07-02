Brookfield Properties Files Plans to Redevelop Atlanta’s Cumberland Mall as Mixed-Use Destination

Cumberland Mall is a 1 million-square-foot regional mall in Atlanta's Cumberland-Galleria submarket. Brookfield Properties Retail Group hopes to reshape the eastern portion of the mall into a town center with offices, new retail space and multifamily residences.

ATLANTA — Brookfield Properties Retail Group has submitted initial plans for the redevelopment of the eastern portion of Cumberland Mall, a 1 million-square-foot regional mall in northern Atlanta’s Cumberland-Galleria submarket. Cobb County submitted the proposal on behalf of the Chicago-based developer to the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA) to review as a Development of Regional Impact (DRI), which is a distinction for projects that have outsized impact on civic functions such as schools and traffic.

Brookfield hopes to reshape the mall into a town center with 445,000 square feet of office space, 312 multifamily residences, 31,200 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 10 bus bays. Additionally, What Now Atlanta reported that Cobb County recently issued permits for a new Round 1 Bowling & Amusement attraction to begin construction for a new 80,000-square-foot venue at the former Sears, which closed in 2018.

The initial action that Brookfield is proposing for Cumberland Mall is for the 14-acre site at 2940 Cobb Parkway to be rezoned as mixed-use. According to the filing with the GRTA, the developer hopes to complete the phased redevelopment in 2025.

The Cumberland-Galleria submarket has been transformed in the past four years with the addition of the new Atlanta Braves ballpark (Truist Park, formerly SunTrust Park) and the surrounding Battery Atlanta mixed-use village. Cumberland Mall is situated across Cobb Parkway from the Cobb Galleria Centre convention center and diagonally across the Interstate 75-285 interchange from Truist Park and Battery Atlanta.