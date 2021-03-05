REBusinessOnline

Brookfield Properties Opens Retail, Dining Portion of Fifth + Broadway in Downtown Nashville

Fifth + Broadway Project

Designed by Gresham Smith and Gensler, the newly opened portion of Fifth + Broadway features 200,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, along with parking garages that hold 2,145 cars.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Brookfield Properties has opened the retail and dining component at Fifth + Broadway, a six-acre mixed-use project in downtown Nashville. Brookfield and local developer Pat Emery partnered on the development, which formerly was the location of the Nashville Convention Center. General contractor Skanska broke ground on the project in April 2017, when San Diego-based OliverMcMillan was the lead developer before its acquisition by Brookfield in February 2018.

Designed by Gresham Smith and Gensler, the newly opened portion of Fifth + Broadway features 200,000 square feet of restaurants and retail space, along with parking garages that hold 2,145 cars. Retail tenants include Nash Collection, REVV, Ariat, Ray-Ban, Free People, The Dry House, Veseo Lingerie & Swimwear, Molly Green and others. Restaurant tenants include Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Eddie V’s, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream and Shake Shack, among others. The retail center also includes the 56,000-square-foot National Museum of African American Music. Later this spring, Fifth + Broadway’s Assembly Food Hall will debut 15 new eateries dubbed collectively as “South Hall.” The expanded food hall will also include a rooftop concert venue and a full-service restaurant from FB Society (formerly Front Burner Society).

Fifth + Broadway also includes The Place at Fifth + Broadway, a 386-unit apartment tower, and 501 Commerce, a Class A office tower and the future global headquarters of New York-based AllianceBernstein.

