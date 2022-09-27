REBusinessOnline

Brookfield Properties Signs Law Firm to 37,429 SF Office Lease at Fifth + Broadway in Nashville

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

The tenant, law firm Polsinelli, is relocating from nearby Truist Plaza to the 501 Commerce office building within Fifth + Broadway in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Brookfield Properties has inked a 37,429-square-foot office lease at Fifth + Broadway, a mixed-use development in downtown Nashville. The tenant, law firm Polsinelli, is relocating from nearby Truist Plaza to the 501 Commerce office building. Stewart Lyman of Cushman & Wakefield and Rob Lowe of Stream Realty Partners represented Brookfield Properties in the lease negotiations. Harrison Johnson, Kevin McLennan, Ian Murphy and Brad Serot of CBRE represented Polsinelli. In addition to the 367,000-square-foot 501 Commerce building, Fifth + Broadway also includes a residential tower with over 380 units, approximately 200,000 square feet of retail and dining, including the Assembly Food Hall, and the National Museum of African America Music. Developed by OliverMcMillan before being acquired by Brookfield Properties, Fifth + Broadway opened in 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  