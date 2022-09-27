Brookfield Properties Signs Law Firm to 37,429 SF Office Lease at Fifth + Broadway in Nashville

The tenant, law firm Polsinelli, is relocating from nearby Truist Plaza to the 501 Commerce office building within Fifth + Broadway in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Brookfield Properties has inked a 37,429-square-foot office lease at Fifth + Broadway, a mixed-use development in downtown Nashville. The tenant, law firm Polsinelli, is relocating from nearby Truist Plaza to the 501 Commerce office building. Stewart Lyman of Cushman & Wakefield and Rob Lowe of Stream Realty Partners represented Brookfield Properties in the lease negotiations. Harrison Johnson, Kevin McLennan, Ian Murphy and Brad Serot of CBRE represented Polsinelli. In addition to the 367,000-square-foot 501 Commerce building, Fifth + Broadway also includes a residential tower with over 380 units, approximately 200,000 square feet of retail and dining, including the Assembly Food Hall, and the National Museum of African America Music. Developed by OliverMcMillan before being acquired by Brookfield Properties, Fifth + Broadway opened in 2020.