REBusinessOnline

Brookfield Properties Tops Out 58-Story Two Manhattan West Office Tower

Posted on by in Development, New York, Northeast, Office

Two-Manhattan-West

Upon completion in 2023, Two Manhattan West will feature more than 2 million square feet of office space.

NEW YORK CITY — Brookfield Properties has topped out Two Manhattan West, a 58-story office tower located within the eight-acre Manhattan West mixed-use development that opened last fall. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Two Manhattan West will feature more than 2 million square feet of office space upon completion, which is slated for 2023. The building is 25 percent preleased, with law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore committed as an anchor tenant. Brookfield completed the 67-story, 2.1 million-square-foot One Manhattan West in late 2019.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  