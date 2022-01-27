Brookfield Properties Tops Out 58-Story Two Manhattan West Office Tower

Upon completion in 2023, Two Manhattan West will feature more than 2 million square feet of office space.

NEW YORK CITY — Brookfield Properties has topped out Two Manhattan West, a 58-story office tower located within the eight-acre Manhattan West mixed-use development that opened last fall. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Two Manhattan West will feature more than 2 million square feet of office space upon completion, which is slated for 2023. The building is 25 percent preleased, with law firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore committed as an anchor tenant. Brookfield completed the 67-story, 2.1 million-square-foot One Manhattan West in late 2019.