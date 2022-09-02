REBusinessOnline

Brookfield Provides $272.5M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Conversion Project

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Office

160-Water-Street-Manhattan

Pictured is a rendering of an outdoor terrace at 160 Water Street, which is being converted from office to multifamily.

NEW YORK CITY — Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided a $272.5 million construction loan for a project that will convert a 530,000-square-foot office building at 160 Water Street in Manhattan’s Financial District into a 588-unit apartment community. The redevelopment, a tentative completion date for which was not disclosed, will add six levels to the 24-story building. The new apartment building will feature units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers, as well as amenities such as a lobby lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and rooftop deck. Gideon Gil, Adam Spies, Kempton Coady and Alex Lapidus of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Vanbarton Group.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
8
Webinar: Modernizing Seniors Housing Care — Simplifying Workflows for Caregivers through Technology
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  