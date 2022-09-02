Brookfield Provides $272.5M Construction Loan for Manhattan Multifamily Conversion Project

Pictured is a rendering of an outdoor terrace at 160 Water Street, which is being converted from office to multifamily.

NEW YORK CITY — Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners has provided a $272.5 million construction loan for a project that will convert a 530,000-square-foot office building at 160 Water Street in Manhattan’s Financial District into a 588-unit apartment community. The redevelopment, a tentative completion date for which was not disclosed, will add six levels to the 24-story building. The new apartment building will feature units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers, as well as amenities such as a lobby lounge, coffee bar, fitness center and rooftop deck. Gideon Gil, Adam Spies, Kempton Coady and Alex Lapidus of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan on behalf of the borrower, Vanbarton Group.