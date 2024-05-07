Tuesday, May 7, 2024
The grand opening of Skyline Park in Austin featured local food and drink vendors, a live band, face painting and a pop-up market.
Brookfield Residential Completes 21-Acre Skyline Park in Austin

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Brookfield Residential Properties has completed the 21-acre Skyline Park, located at 7800 Apogee Blvd. in the Easton Park neighborhood of Austin. Skyline Park offers views of downtown Austin, a bridge connection resembling the Pennybacker Bridge, a splash pad, an open lawn and two playgrounds designed to cater to children of a range of age groups. In addition, the park connects to a 13-mile network of walking trails. Project partners included landscape architect TBG, CBD civil engineering, Stanley Studio architects, PKA structural engineers and CMP project management consultants. A grand opening event took place on Saturday, May 4.

