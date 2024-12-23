Brookfield Divests of 192,794 SF Slover & Elm Commerce Center in Fontana, California

FONTANA, CALIF. — Brookfield has sold Slover & Elm Commerce Center, a Class A industrial facility at 15521 Slove Ave. in Fontana, to TA Realty for an undisclosed price. Constructed in 2022, the 192,794-square-foot Slover & Elm Commerce Center offers 23 dock-high doors, a clear height of 32 feet and a secure 182-foot truck court with ample truck and car parking. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. Joe Cesta, Barbara Perrier, Eric Cox, Josh Hayes and Eloy Covarrubias of CBRE represented the seller in the deal.