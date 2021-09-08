Brookfield Signs Law Firm K&L Gates to Full-Floor Lease at 501 Commerce in Downtown Nashville

K&L Gates will occupy the entire 15th floor of 501 Commerce, which is a 24-story, 372,000-square-foot office tower.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Brookfield has signed K&L Gates LLP, a global law firm, to a long-term lease at 501 Commerce in downtown Nashville. Stewart Lyman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Brookfield Properties, the landlord, in the transaction. J.T. Martin, David Fitzgerald and Tim Howe of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

The building's amenities include an outdoor terrace, lounge, meeting and conference center and a fitness center with showers, lockers and studio space. The building is targeting a LEED Silver certification.

The office tower is part of the 6.2-acre Fifth + Broadway mixed-use project, which includes 200,000 square feet of retail and entertainment, the National Museum of African American Music and a 381-unit residential tower known as The Place.