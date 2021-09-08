REBusinessOnline

Brookfield Signs Law Firm K&L Gates to Full-Floor Lease at 501 Commerce in Downtown Nashville

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

501 Commerce

K&L Gates will occupy the entire 15th floor of 501 Commerce, which is a 24-story, 372,000-square-foot office tower.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Brookfield has signed K&L Gates LLP, a global law firm, to a long-term lease at 501 Commerce in downtown Nashville. Stewart Lyman of Cushman & Wakefield represented Brookfield Properties, the landlord, in the transaction. J.T. Martin, David Fitzgerald and Tim Howe of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

K&L Gates will occupy the entire 15th floor of 501 Commerce, which is a 24-story, 372,000-square-foot office tower. The building’s amenities include an outdoor terrace, lounge, meeting and conference center and a fitness center with showers, lockers and studio space. The building is targeting a LEED Silver certification.

The office tower is part of the 6.2-acre Fifth + Broadway mixed-use project, which includes 200,000 square feet of retail and entertainment, the National Museum of African American Music and a 381-unit residential tower known as The Place.

