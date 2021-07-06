Brookfield to Develop 176,000 SF Warehouse in Somerset, New Jersey

SOMERSET, N.J. — Brookfield Asset Management has acquired a 15.3-acre site at 425-429 Elizabeth Ave. in the Northern New Jersey community of Somerset for the development of a 176,000-square-foot warehouse. Elli Klapper, Charles Berger, Mark Silverman, Bill Waxman, Kevin Dudley and David Gheriani of CBRE represented Brookfield in its acquisition of the land. Construction is set to begin at some point in 2022.