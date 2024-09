WEST WINDSOR, N.J. — Brookfield Properties will develop a 326,087-square-foot industrial project in West Windsor, a northeastern suburb of Trenton. Known as Windsor 8 Logistics Center, the building will feature a clear height of 37.5 feet, 57 dock doors, two drive-in doors and parking for 163 cars and 73 trailers. Macgregor Associates Architects is designing the project, and Peak Construction Corp. is serving as the general contractor. Completion is slated for late 2025.