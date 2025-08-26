Brookfield Underway on 422,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Newburgh, New York

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Brookfield Properties is underway on construction of a 422,000-square-foot speculative industrial project in Newburgh, about 65 miles north of New York City. The site of Newburgh South Logistics Center spans 49 acres at 70 South St. The LEED-certified property will feature 75 loading docks and 190-foot truck court depths, as well as the capacity to support a single or multiple tenants. Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey has been appointed as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for next fall.