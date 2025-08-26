Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Newburgh South Logistics Center marks the second collaboration between Brookfield Properties and Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey in Orange County. The first was a 312,000-square-foot industrial building at 134 Neelytown Rd. in Montgomery that is now leased to PrimeSource Building Products.
Brookfield Underway on 422,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Newburgh, New York

by Taylor Williams

NEWBURGH, N.Y. — Brookfield Properties is underway on construction of a 422,000-square-foot speculative industrial project in Newburgh, about 65 miles north of New York City. The site of Newburgh South Logistics Center spans 49 acres at 70 South St. The LEED-certified property will feature 75 loading docks and 190-foot truck court depths, as well as the capacity to support a single or multiple tenants. Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey has been appointed as the leasing agent. Completion is slated for next fall.

