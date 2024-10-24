Thursday, October 24, 2024
Stoughton-Logistics-Park
Stoughton Logistics Park is a three-building industrial redevelopment of a former quarry.
DevelopmentIndustrialMassachusettsNortheast

Brookfield Underway on 880,085 SF Industrial Project in Stoughton, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

STOUGHTON, MASS. — Brookfield Properties is underway on construction of Stoughton Logistics Park, an 880,085-square-foot industrial project located on the southern outskirts of Boston. The 65-acre site at 25 Maple St. is a former quarry that is being redeveloped into a logistics campus with three buildings. Those buildings, one of which is already complete, range in size from 189,470 to 411,930 square feet. Buildings will feature clear heights of 36 to 42 feet, and the site also offers 6.9 acres for outdoor trailer parking/storage space. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent. The second and third buildings are scheduled for third-quarter 2025 deliveries.

