Brookfield Zoo Chicago Unveils $500M Renovation Plan

CHICAGO — Brookfield Zoo Chicago has unveiled its “Next Century Plan” that will reshape more than 100 acres, representing nearly half of the zoo’s existing property. The zoo has outlined a 15-year campus plan in four phases, with further improvements projected over 30 years. Plans call for new, immersive experiences with the preservation of historical structures and includes nearly all existing zoo areas. The zoo also plans to expand its current property westward. The investment is expected to reach $500 million from public and private funding.

The first phase of the project is underway and includes completed projects such as the $10 million renovation of the Seven Seas dolphin habitat, reimagining of the Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Fountain, new animal habitats within the Hamill Family Nature Plaza and the opening of the Philip W. K. Sweet Jr. Animal Care and Conservation Center. Culminating the end of Phase I is Tropical Forests, a $66 million project underway that creates four new outdoor habitats crafted to emulate the natural homes of gorillas, orangutans and monkeys. Tropical Forests, set to open in 2025, also includes a new Gorilla Conservation Center.

Architectural and planning teams for the project include Booth Hansen, Jones & Jones Architects and Landscape Architects, MAC Consulting Services LLC, Tera Engineering, V3 Engineering, Tilghman Group, ConsultEcon Inc. and IQ Magic.

Brookfield Zoo Chicago will celebrate its centennial anniversary in 2034.