Brookline Real Estate Acquires 6,400 SF Retail Building in Elmhurst, Illinois

Jimmy John’s is the anchor tenant at Legacy Shops of Elmhurst.

ELMHURST, ILL. — Chicago-based Brookline Real Estate has acquired a 6,400-square-foot retail building in Elmhurst for $1.1 million. Located at 1035 S. York St., the multi-tenant property is known as Legacy Shops of Elmhurst. Jimmy John’s is the anchor tenant. Mark Heidecke of Horvath & Tremblay represented the out-of-state seller.