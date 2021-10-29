REBusinessOnline

Brookline Real Estate Acquires 6,400 SF Retail Building in Elmhurst, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Retail

Jimmy John’s is the anchor tenant at Legacy Shops of Elmhurst.

ELMHURST, ILL. — Chicago-based Brookline Real Estate has acquired a 6,400-square-foot retail building in Elmhurst for $1.1 million. Located at 1035 S. York St., the multi-tenant property is known as Legacy Shops of Elmhurst. Jimmy John’s is the anchor tenant. Mark Heidecke of Horvath & Tremblay represented the out-of-state seller.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews