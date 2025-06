BOLINGBROOK, ILL. — Brookline Real Estate has partnered with Rhino Investments Group to renovate The Promenade Bolingbrook, a 778,000-square-foot shopping center in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook. Brookline has been hired to oversee leasing and lead a new vision for the open-air lifestyle center with a refreshed mix of retail, service, restaurants and experiential offerings. Rhino recently acquired an interest in The Promenade Bolingbrook, which is located at Boughton Road and I-355.