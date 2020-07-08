Brooks Brothers Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Pictured is a Brooks Brothers store at Somerset Collection in Troy, Mich.

NEW YORK CITY — Brooks Brothers Group Inc. is the latest retailer to file for bankruptcy protection, according to The Wall Street Journal and other media outlets. The two-century-old men’s apparel company is based in New York City. The Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in Delaware will enable the company to seek a buyer and restructure its debts. Brooks Brothers is set to close 51 of its 250 North American stores, according to media reports.