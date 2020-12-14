REBusinessOnline

Brookshire Grocery, City of Fate Begin Construction on 66,000 SF Grocery Store

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

FATE, TEXAS — Tyler, Texas-based owner-operator Brookshire Grocery Co. and the City of Fate, located northeast of Dallas, have broken ground on a 66,000-square-foot grocery store for Brookshire’s FRESH concept. The public-private partnership expects to complete the project in late 2021 and to bring about 200 new jobs to the community. The store will be Brookshire’s second under the FRESH brand, with the first opening in Tyler in 2011. The concept in Tyler includes authentic Japanese ramen and Vietnamese pho counters, a taco bar, coffee bar, patio dining and onsite public spaces with live music and play areas for children.

