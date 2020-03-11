Brookshire Grocery Co. to Open 55,000 SF Store in Fate, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Retail, Texas

FATE, TEXAS — Brookshire Grocery Co., a Tyler, Texas-based chain that operates about 180 grocery stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, will open a FRESH by Brookshire store in Fate, located about 30 miles northeast of Dallas. The store will span a minimum of 55,000 square feet and will be located at the corner of Interstate 30 and Memorial Parkway. Construction is scheduled to begin by the end of the year, and the store is slated to open in late 2021.