Thursday, December 14, 2023
Melbourne Shopping Center was 92.4 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Big Lots, Beall’s Outlet, Conn’s, Club 4 Fitness, Dollar Tree and Pet Supermarket.
AcquisitionsFloridaRetailSoutheast

Brookwood Financial Acquires 211,006 SF Publix-Anchored Retail Center in Melbourne, Florida

by John Nelson

MELBOURNE, FLA. — Brookwood Financial Partners has acquired Melbourne Shopping Center, a 211,006-square-foot retail center located at 1301-1441 S. Babcock St. in Melbourne. Built in 1959 and renovated in 2022, the property was 92.4 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including Publix, Big Lots, Beall’s Outlet, Conn’s, Club 4 Fitness, Dollar Tree, Pet Supermarket, CATO, Pizza Hut and Firestone Complete Auto Care.

Danny Finkle, Jorge Portela and Eric Williams of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Andrew Gray and Ryan Parker of JLL secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The seller, sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.

