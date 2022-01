Brookwood Financial Partners Buys 107,026 SF Office Building in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, MASS. — Locally based private equity firm Brookwood Financial Partners has purchased Ten Cabot, a 107,026-square-foot office building in the northwestern Boston suburb of Medford. The Class A, transit-oriented property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.