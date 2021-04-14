REBusinessOnline

Brookwood Properties Completes 1,500-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Austin

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Developer Brookwood Properties LLC has completed a 1,500-unit self-storage facility at 4500 S. Congress Ave. in Austin. Buffalo, N.Y.-based LifeStorage is managing and operating the three-story, Class A facility, which spans approximately 146,500 net rentable square feet. Kansas-based Kaufman Design served as the project architect, and Louisiana-based Rosehill Construction served as the general contractor. The facility is Brookwood’s fifth in the Austin area and 11th in Texas.

 

