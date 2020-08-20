Brookwood Properties Opens 920-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near New Orleans

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Louisiana, Self-Storage, Southeast

SLIDELL, LA. — Baton Rouge, La.-based Brookwood Properties has opened a 920-unit self-storage facility in Slidell. Life Storage Inc., a self-storage REIT based in Buffalo, N.Y., will manage the 118,340-square-foot property. The asset is situated at 1540 Lindberg Drive, 32 miles northeast of downtown New Orleans. The new Life Storage property will be open seven days per week and offers contactless rentals via its RentNow platform 24 hours per day.