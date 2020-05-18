Brookwood Properties to Open 1,100-Unit Self-Storage Facility Near Baton Rouge in June

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Louisiana, Self-Storage, Southeast

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA. — Brookwood Properties LLC will open a 1,100-unit self-storage facility the first week of June in Denham Springs. The four-story building will span 130,000 square feet and offer climate-controlled units. The Baton Rouge, La.-based developer broke ground on the project in May 2019. Baton Rouge-based Rosehill Construction LLC is the general contractor. Buffalo, N.Y.-based Life Storage will manage the property upon completion. The facility is located at 100 Rushing Road, 15 miles east of downtown Baton Rouge. This will be Brookwood’s 50th facility in its portfolio.