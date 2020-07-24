REBusinessOnline

Brother International Signs 101,724 SF Office Lease Extension in Bridgewater, New Jersey

200 Bridgewater Crossing is a 299,000-square-foot office building in New Jersey that was built in 2002. Piedmont Office Realty Trust owns the property.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Brother International Corp., a provider of home office and business products, has signed a 101,724-square-foot office lease extension at 200 Bridgewater Crossing on the western outskirts of New York City. Atlanta-based Piedmont Office Realty Trust owns the 299,000-square-foot building, which was built in 2002 and offers a café, fitness center, conference center and an onsite helipad. Andrew Zezas, Scott Lesh and Brian Davidson of JLL represented Brother International in the lease negotiations. William McCaffrey of Avison Young represented the landlord.

