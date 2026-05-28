Thursday, May 28, 2026
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Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Brown Advisory Signs 34,748 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Brown Advisory has signed a 15-year, 34,748-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The global investment manager plans to relocate and expand from its space at the building at 12 E. 49th St. to the entire 27th and part of the 26th floor at 520 Madison Avenue during the fourth quarter. Cynthia Wasserberger, Michael Berg, Bobby Blair and Sofia Bruno of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Megan Sheehan and Sam Brodsky internally represented the landlord, Tishman Speyer.

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