ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has arranged the $1.5 million sale of a 10,000-square-foot industrial building zoned for auto use in the Chicago suburb of Mount Prospect. The property is located at 3212 S. Nordic Road. Mason Hezner of Brown represented the seller, an owner of a Carstar autobody franchise. Matt Kotapka of Executive Realty Group LLC represented the buyer, 3212 S. Nordic LLC. The sales price was $110,500 over the asking price.