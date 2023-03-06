Brown Commercial Group Brokers $1.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Lindenhurst, Illinois

LINDENHURST, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has brokered the $1.8 million sale of a 25,600-square-foot industrial building in Lindenhurst, a city in Northeast Illinois. The property is located at 2910 Falling Waters Blvd. Collin Tyrrell of Brown represented the seller, Falling Waters Development LLC, which sold its warehouse space and is moving its office operations to a 5,500-square-foot space at 1225 Tri State Parkway in Gurnee, Ill.