Brown Commercial Group Brokers $2.4M Sale of Industrial Building in Des Plaines, Illinois

DES PLAINES, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has brokered the sale of a 22,050-square-foot food distribution building in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines for $2.4 million. The property was customized for food distribution and includes nearly 6,000 square feet of cooler space and 2,530 square feet of walk-in freezer space. Mason Hezner and Candace Scurto of Brown represented the seller, Athos Rawls Road LLC. Joe Karmin of Transwestern represented the buyer, GCB LLC, which plans to use the space for a similar food distribution business.