Brown Commercial Group Brokers $3M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The four-building, fully leased portfolio is located on Tonne Road.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has brokered the sale of a 51,700-square-foot industrial portfolio in Elk Grove Village for $3 million. The four-building, fully leased portfolio is located on Tonne Road. Dan Brown of Brown Commercial represented the seller, Gilberts and Groves, which purchased the portfolio for $1.7 million in 2016. The buyer was undisclosed.