REBusinessOnline

Brown Commercial Group Brokers $3M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The four-building, fully leased portfolio is located on Tonne Road.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has brokered the sale of a 51,700-square-foot industrial portfolio in Elk Grove Village for $3 million. The four-building, fully leased portfolio is located on Tonne Road. Dan Brown of Brown Commercial represented the seller, Gilberts and Groves, which purchased the portfolio for $1.7 million in 2016. The buyer was undisclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jun
29
Webinar: Impact Investing: ESG/C-PACE/Brownfield Remediation
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews