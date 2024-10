BATAVIA, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has brokered the sale of an 18,500-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Batavia for an undisclosed price. Dan Brown of Brown Commercial Group represented the seller, Robart Manufacturing. Luke Dummitt of Brown Commercial Group represented the buyer, Acevision, an ultrasound sales, parts and repair provider. The company is expanding from its 9,000-square-foot lease in St. Charles, Ill.