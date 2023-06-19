Monday, June 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Clear Height Properties plans to renovate the vacant building in Elk Grove Village.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Brown Commercial Group Brokers Sale of 21,400 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has brokered the sale of a 21,400-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 605 Bonnie Lane, the vacant property features 2,000 square feet of office space, two dock-high doors, one drive-in door and parking for 25 vehicles. Trinity Scurto of Brown represented the seller, OTO Investment Properties LLC. The buyer, Clear Height Properties, plans to renovate the building and secure new tenants.

You may also like

Proveer Acquires 90-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Mobile,...

JLL Arranges Sale of 347-Bed Student Housing Community...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 258,100 SF Project...

Hunt Midwest to Break Ground on 3,300-Acre KCI...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 14-Building Industrial Portfolio in...

Velocis Begins Development of 543,603 SF Distribution Center...

NAI Greywolf Arranges Sale of 15-Bed Community-Based Residential...

Five Below Leases 9,504 SF in Neenah, Wisconsin

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates Partial Sale of Three...