Brown Commercial Group Brokers Sale of 21,400 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has brokered the sale of a 21,400-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 605 Bonnie Lane, the vacant property features 2,000 square feet of office space, two dock-high doors, one drive-in door and parking for 25 vehicles. Trinity Scurto of Brown represented the seller, OTO Investment Properties LLC. The buyer, Clear Height Properties, plans to renovate the building and secure new tenants.