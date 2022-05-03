REBusinessOnline

Brown Commercial Group Brokers Sale of 28,810 SF Industrial Building in Addison, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

Pat Mooney Saws purchased the building at 25 W. Official Road.

ADDISON, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group Inc. has brokered the sale of a 28,810-square-foot industrial building in Addison. The property is located at 25 W. Official Road. Mike Antonelli of Brown represented the buyer, Pat Mooney Saws, a distributor and importer of metal sawing machinery, accessories and saw blades. The building is across the street from the headquarters of Pat Mooney Saws. The seller and sales price were undisclosed.

