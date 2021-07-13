REBusinessOnline

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates $2.3M Sale of Industrial Portfolio in O’Hare Submarket

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the $2.3 million sale of a three-building industrial portfolio in Chicago’s O’Hare submarket. The properties are located at 825 Touhy Ave., 855 Touhy Ave. and 875 Touhy Ave. in Elk Grove Village. All three buildings are leased on a long-term basis by Centech Plastics Inc., a plastic injection molding company. Mason Hezner of Brown represented the seller, a private investor. John Joyce and Danny Vanecko of SVN Chicago Industrial represented the buyer, Sawmill Property Co.

