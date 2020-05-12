Brown Commercial Group Negotiates 36,612 SF Industrial Lease in Woodridge, Illinois

American Cleaning & Restoration South is scheduled to take occupancy at 10440 Woodward Ave. this summer.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated a 36,612-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of American Cleaning & Restoration South at 10440 Woodward Ave. in Woodridge, a western suburb of Chicago. The tenant, which restores structures that experience fire and water damage or are in need of mold remediation, is expanding and moving from a facility in Romeoville. Mike Antonelli of Brown represented the tenant. Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis. The multi-tenant building spans 159,258 square feet and features a clear height of 30 feet.