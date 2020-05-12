REBusinessOnline

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates 36,612 SF Industrial Lease in Woodridge, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

American Cleaning & Restoration South is scheduled to take occupancy at 10440 Woodward Ave. this summer.

WOODRIDGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated a 36,612-square-foot industrial lease on behalf of American Cleaning & Restoration South at 10440 Woodward Ave. in Woodridge, a western suburb of Chicago. The tenant, which restores structures that experience fire and water damage or are in need of mold remediation, is expanding and moving from a facility in Romeoville. Mike Antonelli of Brown represented the tenant. Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented the landlord, Prologis. The multi-tenant building spans 159,258 square feet and features a clear height of 30 feet.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
13
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business