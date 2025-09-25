Brown Commercial Group Negotiates 53,854 SF Industrial Lease in Hoffman Estates, Illinois

HOFFMAN ESTATES, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated a 53,854-square-foot industrial lease at 2685 N. Eagle Way in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates. The tenant, FCA Packaging, is expanding into an additional location in Chicagoland. Candace Scurto of Brown Commercial represented FCA Packaging, which provides customized packaging products and services for businesses in the warehouse and logistics sectors. The leased space is within the Ninety Logistics Center, which features I-90 tollway visibility and connectivity to the O’Hare submarket. Mike Sedjo and Ben Dickey of CBRE represented the landlord, Brennan Investment Group.