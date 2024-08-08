Thursday, August 8, 2024
AcquisitionsDevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Land Sale for 166,575 SF Industrial Development in Bartlett, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

BARTLETT, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated a land sale that will bring a new 166,573-square-foot industrial building to Bartlett in suburban Chicago. The project on the southeast corner of Kenyon Road and Illinois Route 25 will support warehousing, distribution or e-commerce tenants. Dan Brown of Brown Commercial Group represented Cratos Industrial in the acquisition. The project team includes Cornerstone Architects and DSI Group. The project will be divisible by three units of 45,000 to 65,000 square feet. Plans call for a clear height of 32 feet, 36 exterior truck docks, three-drive in doors and 202 parking spaces. Occupancy is slated for 2025.

