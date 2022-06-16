REBusinessOnline

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sale of 18,240 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

The building’s outdoor storage space attracted the buyer.

BATAVIA, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sale of an 18,240-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Batavia for an undisclosed price. The property, which features outdoor storage space, is located on Pierson Drive. Mike Antonelli of Brown represented the seller, Rhondarosa Properties LLC, as well as the buyer, H5P LLC. The buyer is a road and snow maintenance company that was looking to expand into a space with outdoor storage for its equipment.

