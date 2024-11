ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sale of a 20,000-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village for $1.9 million. The property is located at 989 Pauly Drive. Mason Hezner of Brown represented the buyer, AES USA Corp., a distributor of flexible conduit systems for heavy industrial automotive markets. The buyer is moving from a 10,000-square-foot space in Elk Grove Village. CBRE represented the seller, Rumco Acquisition Corp.