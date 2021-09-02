REBusinessOnline

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sale of 20,362 SF Industrial Building in Lisle, Illinois

Gator Chef purchased the property at 1808 Ogden Ave.

LISLE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sale of a 20,362-square-foot industrial building in Lisle, a western suburb of Chicago. The sales price was undisclosed. Located at 1808 Ogden Ave., the property includes 8,840 square feet of warehouse space, 6,953 square feet of production space, 4,360 square feet of office space and 80 parking stalls. Mike Antonelli of Brown represented the seller, a private trust. Anthony Ciaravino of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer, Gator Chef, a supplier of new and used restaurant equipment.

