Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sale of 23,790 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sale of a 23,790-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The sales price was undisclosed. The property at 160 Scott St. was originally marketed for lease but received multiple offers from potential buyers. Candace Scurto of Brown represented the seller, a private investor. Mason Hezner of Brown represented the buyer, GP Glass Co., which has two other locations in Elk Grove Village. The company is a custom shower glass and door installation business.