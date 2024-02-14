Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sale of 23,790 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sale of a 23,790-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village. The sales price was undisclosed. The property at 160 Scott St. was originally marketed for lease but received multiple offers from potential buyers. Candace Scurto of Brown represented the seller, a private investor. Mason Hezner of Brown represented the buyer, GP Glass Co., which has two other locations in Elk Grove Village. The company is a custom shower glass and door installation business.

You may also like

Gelt Venture Partners Buys 252-Unit Allure Apartments in...

Gantry Arranges $12.8M Acquisition Loan for Grocery-Anchored Retail...

MCA Realty Acquires 70,301 SF Commerce Center I...

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.2M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Arranges Sale of Fayette Pavilion, Georgia’s Largest...

CoStar Group Acquires 552,000 SF Office Building in...

Phoenix Investors Purchases 813,000 SF Industrial Facility in...

Kraus-Anderson Completes $34.9M Apartment Conversion Project in Duluth,...

Rexel USA, Everlight Solar Lease 79,126 SF Industrial...