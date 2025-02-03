Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sale of 50,632 SF Industrial Building in Suburban Chicago

CAROL STREAM, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sale of a 50,632-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Carol Stream for an undisclosed price. IP Automation Inc. purchased the facility at 400 E. Fullerton Ave. for its new headquarters. The company plans to relocate from its existing location in Downers Grove this year. Mike Antonelli of Brown represented the buyer as part of a two-year site selection and market analysis that included evaluating existing buildings as well as new construction opportunities throughout the Chicago market. Savills represented the undisclosed seller.