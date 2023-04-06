Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sales of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 48,171 SF in Suburban Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE AND ADDISON, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sales of two industrial buildings totaling 48,171 square feet in suburban Chicago for undisclosed prices. Mike Antonelli and Matt Hanson of Brown represented the sellers in both transactions, while Trinity Scurto of Brown represented the buyers.

In the first transaction, Bilmar Investments LLC sold a 25,575-square-foot building in Downers Grove. The seller completed extensive renovations over the past several years.

In the second deal, 330 Fay LLC sold a 22,596-square-foot building at 330 W. Fay Ave. in Addison to Absolute Electronics, which is expanding from a 7,200-square-foot space in Elk Grove Village. Absolute Electronics will occupy half of the building. The other half is leased to Air Gas, a long-term tenant.