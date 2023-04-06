Thursday, April 6, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pictured is 330 W. Fay Ave. in Addison, Ill. Absolute Electronics purchased the building.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Brown Commercial Group Negotiates Sales of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling 48,171 SF in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

DOWNERS GROVE AND ADDISON, ILL. — Brown Commercial Group has negotiated the sales of two industrial buildings totaling 48,171 square feet in suburban Chicago for undisclosed prices. Mike Antonelli and Matt Hanson of Brown represented the sellers in both transactions, while Trinity Scurto of Brown represented the buyers.

In the first transaction, Bilmar Investments LLC sold a 25,575-square-foot building in Downers Grove. The seller completed extensive renovations over the past several years.

In the second deal, 330 Fay LLC sold a 22,596-square-foot building at 330 W. Fay Ave. in Addison to Absolute Electronics, which is expanding from a 7,200-square-foot space in Elk Grove Village. Absolute Electronics will occupy half of the building. The other half is leased to Air Gas, a long-term tenant.

You may also like

Founders 3 Brokers $1.6M Sale of Industrial Building...

Condyne Capital Underway on 60,000 SF Industrial Project...

Diverse User Demand Buoys Columbus in Uncertain Global...

ELM Cos. to Open 125,000 SF Headquarters, Manufacturing...

TMG Arranges Sale of 124-Unit Independent Living Community...

Pure Development to Build Two Speculative Industrial Facilities...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of Two Retail...

CBRE Brokers Sale of Two Marriott Hotels in...

Advanced Real Estate Purchases 156-Unit Edison Apartments in...